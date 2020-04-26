ANDERSON – Black communities throughout the United States, including Anderson, may face further inequities as parts of the nation reopen their economies, a move many consider premature, local residents predict.
Clarence Swain, who moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1977 and returned to Anderson in 2015, said even though it’s hard to say because of lack of testing, COVID-19 hasn’t yet hit the city’s black community hard. But Anderson’s black community stands to lose a precious resource: its leadership, which is made up primarily of senior citizens, those who are most vulnerable to complications from coronavirus.
“The people who have the least amount always pay the highest price,” he said. “It’s coming after whoever is in the path that’s not following the protocol.”
Against medical advice by health experts who fear the nation has not yet peaked in terms of the number of people likely to become ill with COVID-19, President Donald J. Trump in recent weeks has called for the economy to reopen, providing a three-phase plan to make that happen. Health experts predict a resulting second phase will be far worse than the first phase of the pandemic.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday extended the state’s March 6 stay at home order through May 1.
In addition to health disparities, Swain said, black business owners also are at an economic disadvantage and likely won’t have the same opportunities as mainstream businesses to mitigate their losses.
“Most of those businesses don’t deal with banks,” he said. “They won’t be able to take advantage of the stimulus. So many of our people won’t get any of that relief. You’ve got to figure out a way to get them money.”
Already living in a food desert, Swain said he also fears black Andersonians will suffer under a likely food pandemic as more workers in processing plants, such as the Smithfield plant in North Dakota, test positive and plants are closed for disinfecting, thereby disrupting the food supply.
McMurphy Hughes, 75, a retired GM sheet metal worker and UAW 662 member, said though it may not be voiced, the fact that the first states to test the waters are the southern states of Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee means the fallout likely will hit black communities the hardest.
In fact, Hughes said like many African-Americans, he believes in addition to the economic incentive of kicking people off unemployment, the first businesses encouraged to open are those highly frequented by black people, including barber shops and hair and nail salons.
“Black people go to the barber shop, the beauty shop and the nail shop on a higher percentage basis,” the Mississippi native said.
That endangers both black workers and customers, he said. And that well may be on purpose, he added.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, black people make up about 10% of the population but represent nearly 16% of those who have tested positive for coronavirus and COVID-19. Madison County does not report racial demographic information.
Health experts report a variety of factors are at play, including that they tend to live close together in cities and have underlying health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease due to culture, poverty and proximity to businesses that generate pollution.
From his point of view, the premature reopening of non-essential businesses amounts to an experiment with shades of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment from 1932 to 1972 in which black men were left untreated. In this instance, Hughes said, politicians are waiting to see if and how the coronavirus spreads.
“The minority is used as a guinea pig,” he said. “You’re testing to see what the effect will be. They’re probably thinking, ‘If it don’t work out, we’ll stop it.’ But who is affected?”
Though most black people seem to understand the risk, many may have no choice but to comply because they no longer would be eligible for unemployment, Hughes and Aspen Clemons said.
“I can sit back and relax in my old age,” Hughes said. “I earned my pension, so I’m going to get my check.
“But 30 years ago, I would have been in the same predicament and forced to go back to work because I had a wife and three kids to support. I would have run the risk of catching it and bringing it home to my family,” he added.
But Clemons, 29, said she believes it’s possible not much will change because black people have been working all along in essential services, including groceries, nursing homes and home health and skilled services, such as plumbing and heating and air conditioning. The pandemic, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission member said, creates a perfect storm that puts black people – especially women – at even more of a disadvantage.
“If nothing else, this has exposed some disproportionalities we have in our society,” she said. “I think it gives us an opportunity to pause and give us the ability to revisit what our society looks like,” she said. “For black women, they have never had the opportunity to work from home. They are essential staff.”
Clemons said she hopes black Anderson residents and those living elsewhere are listening to health care experts rather than politicians as they make life-and-death decisions.
“I tend to like to listen to what the science community and the medical community are saying in this pandemic,” she said.
