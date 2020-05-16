ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department will begin testing local residents for the coronavirus by appointment on Monday.
The Madison County Board of Health on Friday learned from Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the local health department, that the number of cases in the county had slowed, but has started to pick up again.
She said many cases in the past few weeks are coming from the Indiana Department of Correction facilities located in Pendleton.
“The number of cases in the general population has been coming down the past 14 days,” Grimes said.
Local health officials expect the number of positive coronavirus cases to increase as more testing takes place.
Grimes said currently, local hospitals are reporting that their ability to care for sick people remains good.
The health department will perform tests for the coronavirus by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday.
“We needed to do this,” Grimes said. “We don’t have testing in Anderson except for the two hospitals.”
Local health officials questioned why the state would provide testing in Elwood instead of Anderson.
“The state was wondering why the testing numbers were down,” Grimes said.
The health department has ordered 31,000 masks to be used during the testing.
The testing will take place in a trailer provided by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency which will be located on the driveway under the Eisenhower Bridge. There will be security guards on site.
The health department hopes to eventually be able to test 60 people per day.
Residents with symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, or other related symptoms will be eligible for swab testing free of charge, as will anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
The health department is using $60,000 in grant funds to pay for the testing.
Residents who do not have coronavirus symptoms can receive an antibody blood test.
There is a $120 charge for the blood test and the health department will provide receipts so those tested can seek reimbursement from insurance providers.
The cost of the test has to be paid by cash or credit card.
People wanting to be tested should call the Madison County Health Department at (765) 646-9207 to schedule an appointment.
OTHER BUSINESS
Grimes said the health department is fielding a lot of questions about the reopening of restaurants and businesses.
She said all school systems should contact the health department concerning their plans for graduation ceremonies.
The health department is working with the Madison County judges on the reopening of the Madison County Government Center. The health department offices at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue will reopen on Monday by appointment for Nursing Division services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.