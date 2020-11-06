ANDERSON – The bad news is that the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in Madison County were up considerably by Friday over the previous week and is unlikely to decrease much until early next year, said Madison County Health Department administrator Stephenie Grimes.
The good news is that in spite of the increasing numbers of people who have tested positive, local hospitals are not yet at capacity, and as long as they remain that way, moving backward in stages based on the state’s calculations is unlikely, she said.
“The positivity rate is way too high, but the hospitals are managing,” she said. “When we shut down in the spring, it was to flatten the spread. As long as we can keep that component in check, we’re OK.”
Madison County has recorded a total of 420 new cases since Oct. 31, bringing the rate of spread up to 2.5, placing the area squarely into the serious orange territory on the Indiana State Health Department’s color-coded chart. A rate of 3 would move the county into red territory and likely trigger intervention by the state, Grimes said.
The highest number of cases recorded for the week was 109 on Thursday, which went down to 63 by Friday, she said.
“If we stay in the red for a couple of weeks, the state is going to come in and help us," she said. "I really, really would like us to get our score down ourselves.”
The increased rate over the past couple of weeks prompted Elwood Mayor Todd Jones to announce on Wednesday that the city’s municipal building will be closed for two weeks. A serious spread of the virus had been reported around that area in the weeks leading up to the announcement.
However, Grimes said there don’t really appear to be any specific hot spots in the county at this time.
Though the county was able to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus over the summer, she said, the fall, so far, appears to be living up to the predictions earlier this year of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said a second wave was likely. Fauci is an immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
“His assessment that it would come again in the fall has come to fruition,” she said. “With pandemics, you typically have a second wave. I’m not surprised we’re having a second wave. It’s just unfortunate that it’s happening at a time we come together for family social gatherings and celebrations.”
Grimes said she is uncertain what is driving the current increase in positivity but believes it may be related to a variety of factors, including people socializing inside more because of colder weather and weariness with the mandates to wear mask, socially distance and wash their hands more than usual.
“We need to get back to tightening down and being vigilant. I know it’s not what anyone wants to hear,” she said.
Grimes said she believes people operate in a social bubble and let down their guards because they are around family members and friends, who they tend assume have the same precautionary habits.
“We have been a little lax in social events, allowing kids to go out, spend the night with the team,” she said. “We’re in close proximity to people we normally would not be around, but we don’t always really know what their prevention practices are.”
Grimes said she has seen fewer people wearing masks and people wearing them improperly under their noses and chins. In addition, people need to remove them properly.
“When I’m at the store, I see more people who are not masked even though we still have the mask mandate,” she said. “Masks are important, and they do work. I wear my mask everywhere. I’ll be the first one to admit, I don’t like it, but it does prevent the spread.”
Grimes said she expects to see even more of an increase after observing many people not wearing masks and not social distancing Tuesday at the polls. In addition, this is the time of year that most people plan gatherings and celebrations with family and friends for the holidays.
In addition to people taking personal responsibility for wearing masks, distancing and washing their hands, Grimes said she hopes businesses are encouraging employees to take these steps and to work from home whenever possible.
