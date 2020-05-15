ANDERSON – The Madison County Board of Health believes, with most businesses closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time for the county to go smoke free.
Since 2012, Indiana law has prohibited smoking in most public buildings and smokers are required to be at least eight feet from an entrance.
The state law allows smoking in fraternal organizations, bars and casinos.
The local board of health Friday voted to approve a motion to seek legal advice on adopting a smoke-free ordinance to cover Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, bars and fraternal organizations.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said during a conversation with a representative from Hoosier Park, she “planted the seed” of reopening as a smoke-free facility.
“I suggested that now might be the time to go smoke-free,” she said.
Grimes said the casino in French Lick announced this past week that when it reopens it will be smoke free. There was also a demonstration in Indianapolis by casino workers from around Indiana about unsafe working conditions.
Casinos in Wisconsin are currently smoke-free.
Tobacco Free Indiana has asked the Indiana Gaming Commission that casinos getting ready to reopen be 100% smoke-free environments.
“The casino (provision) will be the hardest to implement,” she said.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said there is the potential of a flare-up of coronavirus cases in a smoking environment.
“It’s difficult to put another restriction on places that have smoking as they reopen from COVID-19,” he said. “The devil will be in the details.”
Abbott said the total smoking ban for the county should be reconsidered in the interest of the health of residents.
“It makes sense,” board member Carol Purdy said.
Grimes said a total ban on smoking in public places is in the early stages of discussion.
“There are only a handful of places that currently allow smoking,” she said. “It’s a goal to work towards.”
Grimes said the Madison County Commissioners would have to adopt an ordinance to prohibit smoking.
“We want to prevent another outbreak,” Abbott said of the coronavirus.
County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Wright said the casino going smoke-free would be a huge step for the county.
“We want to avoid another lockdown of businesses,” he said. “We know there will be another spurt. We’re at the bottom of the curve right now.”
Grimes said the Board of Health should encourage local bars, fraternal organizations and the casino to voluntarily go smoke-free in the future.
“It will be a healthier environment for their workers and patrons,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.