ANDERSON – During the first week of testing for the coronavirus, the Madison County Health Department tested 155 patients.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Madison County and Floyd County are the only two in Indiana offering testing.
Grimes said about half of the people tested received the swab and the remainder the antibody blood draw.
She said results are coming in predominately within 48 hours
“We have not yet had positive swabs, but have identified a few reactive blood tests,” Grimes said of the coronavirus.
The health department began to implement the Athena electronic medical records/insurance billing system for people receiving the antibody blood draw test.
Grimes said the health department will continue testing until a vaccine is available depending on the demand.
Beginning June 3 testing will be moved from the Emergency Management Agency Mobile Unit under the south end of the Eisenhower Bridge to the conference room in the health department building.
On Saturday, the county health department reported no new deaths or cases from the coronavirus, leaving the local total at 62 and those testing positive for the virus at 576.
State data shows that people over the age of 60 have accounted for 89.5% of COVID-19 deaths and 40% of positive cases in the county.
On Saturday, ISDH reported 21 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total from the coronavirus to 1,812.
The state reported 513 new cases, raising the number of people who have tested positive to 30,901, with 3,625 positive cases among residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of beds in intensive care units across the state declined by 19 to 2,57 with 15.7% occupied by coronavirus patients.
The number of ventilators in use statewide increased by 29 – to 3,108 – with 5.6% being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana for the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus. Marion County has recorded 531 deaths, Lake County has had 167, Johnson County 102, Hamilton County 91 and Allen County 65.
The number of deaths reported in Johnson, Hamilton and Allen counties has not increased since Thursday according to state data.
