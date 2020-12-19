ANDERSON — When Community Hospital Anderson threw open its doors Friday to administer the initial round of coronavirus vaccines, Madison County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Wright was one of the first to roll up his sleeve.
Later the same day, he helped a family make the very difficult decision to remove the respirator from a 66-year-old COVID-19 patient, allowing him to die.
“I didn’t sleep very well last night because I was excited to get this started for my own safety and everybody’s safety,” he said of taking the vaccine.
Wright, 70, was one of 140 healthcare workers vaccinated Friday against the virus that has brought the nation and much of the world to a standstill. He will need to return in 21 days to get a second dose.
Healthcare workers represent the first tier of people to receive the vaccine because of their continual proximity to those who are infected. Those at high risk for COVID-19 complications, senior citizens and those who live in communal situations such as nursing homes are expected to be vaccinated once the state’s 300,000 healthcare workers are inoculated.
Community Hospital is the officially designated vaccine site for the entire county.
Those seeking the vaccine had to make an appointment with the state. After being cleared as healthy, the front-line workers registered, received the vaccine and were scheduled for their follow-up dose. Those being vaccinated had to stick around for a few minutes to ensure they did not have any complications, such as allergic reactions.
Wright and the others also received a card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows they were vaccinated.
“These vaccines are our only hope,” he said. “I have patients who are scared to death to leave the house and be with anyone, even family.”
Community Hospital spokeswoman Michele Hockwalt said the healthcare workers were vaccinated at a rate of two at a time, and each appointment took about 10 minutes.
“It’s such a historic day,” she said.
About 975 doses of the Pfizer brand vaccine were delivered to the county on Thursday, and an additional 975 doses are expected to be delivered next week, Hockwalt said. The amount delivered is expected to increase over the following weeks and months as production is ramped up.
The state and hospital worked with licensing agencies to identify front-line healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, who were then invited to make an appointment.
Wright said it was important for him to get vaccinated not only because of his exposure as a healthcare professional but to put the public at ease about receiving the vaccination, which he said he believes is safe and 95% effective.
He said national and state governments lifted advice and restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, masking and distancing too early, leading to the current surge of COVID-19 that is overwhelming medical systems throughout the nation.
“The only effective answer is to get everyone immune to this virus,” he said. “That can be done one of two ways: becoming infected or being vaccinated. If we leave it unchecked, the entire population will get infected in spite of mask wearing and how many deaths will that be?”
Though some people are skeptical of the speed with which the vaccine has been created and approved, Wright said he has every confidence that it will be safe and effective because the work on coronavirus vaccines started taking place years before the current pandemic.
“They’ve done this right,” he said. “The immunologists have been watching for this (pandemic) to happen. With genetics they can use the RNA and use a part of the virus to make the vaccine. They don’t even need the whole virus.”
For those who fear side effects, Wright said taking the vaccine for most is better than the alternative.
“People watch way too much TV,” he said. “This is as safe as it can be. Nothing is perfect. Driving a car is not safe, but we do it, don’t we?”
