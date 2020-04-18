ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board is considering further consolidation of primary voting sites due to a lack of workers.
Following guidance from the Indiana State Election Commission, the local election board is encouraging people to vote by mail in the June 2 primary.
The Election Commission Friday adopted guidelines to be used by local election officials and special procedures concerning the use of personal protective equipment.
The Commission voted to allow early voting from May 26 through noon on June 1.
It also voted to allow the use of schools and other public buildings as polling sites.
The Madison County Election Board is not concerned about polling sites on June 2, but with getting the necessary people to work the primary.
“Buildings are not the problem,” Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said. “The challenge will be to get people willing to work the polls.”
Currently, Madison County is planning to have 50 polling places in operation on June 2.
“The total number of polling places will depend on the number of poll workers,” Pratt said.
Earlier this week, the election room of the Clerk’s office reported that 787 absentee ballots have been requested for the Democratic Party primary and 1,304 absentee ballots have been requested for the Republican Party primary.
“The election room is very busy,” Pratt said.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, agreed that the number of polling places for the primary will have to be further reduced.
“We will have to consolidate more,” she said. “The concern is getting enough workers. People don’t want to be exposed to the coronavirus.”
Watkins said despite concerns about the safety of casting absentee ballots, everything has to be accounted for in the process.
“I wish we could all vote by mail,” she said.
Russ Willis, chairman of the local Republican Party, said the Election Commission’s decision to no longer require a reason to cast an absentee ballot should help increase the number of ballots cast.
He said requesting an absentee ballot online should also increase the numbers.
Willis said it would be helpful if the state changed the rules to require only one clerk and one judge for each precinct.
He said instead of having both a clerk and judge from each party, there could be one representative of each political party at the polling places.
Willis said finding poll workers will be a concern and the state is recommending recruiting college and high school students.
“We could be consolidating more polling places,” he said.
