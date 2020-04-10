ANDERSON – When it came to trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials in Madison County were ahead of the state trend.
In an interview Thursday with The Herald Bulletin, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger and county health department administrator Stephenie Grimes said the county is being proactive.
“We adopted a stay-at-home order for the county before several Indiana counties and before the state,” Grimes said. “We have tweaked it some. The support of the county commissioners put some teeth behind it.”
Grimes said the COVID-19 pandemic is unsettling because it’s an entirely new situation that was unexpected.
“I wish we could do more,” she said. “We can’t enforce some of the restrictions in our order.”
Mellinger said he communicates by email on a daily basis with 18 to 20 sheriffs around Indiana.
“We were proactive and moved quicker,” he said. “One of the first things we did was form a task force, which is being used now in other counties.
“You can always do more,” Mellinger added. “There are only certain resources that are available.”
Both Mellinger and Grimes said local residents could be doing a better job with essential travel.
“The directive could be followed better,” Grimes said of the stay-at-home order that remains in effect through April 30. “People are still doing casual shopping.”
She said many stores are now limiting the number of customers allowed inside a facility and providing a direction of travel in the aisles, which should be beneficial.
Mellinger said vehicle traffic is down in the county, but seems concentrated in Anderson where many of the essential stores are located.
“We are not stopping people to ask where they are traveling,” he said. “We are stopping people for speeding and erratic driving. If they are stopped, we are asking where they are traveling. We have cited some people for violating the travel restriction.”
Mellinger said arrests are down because a high percentage of them result from traffic stops.
“All police agencies in the county are following the same guidelines,” he said. “It’s being done for the safety of the officers. We want them to maintain social distancing whenever possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.