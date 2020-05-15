ANDERSON - Although the state showed no changes for Madison County, there was one new coronavirus death reported locally.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the local health department said Friday the department received one new death certificate, and nine new cases were reported.
Grimes said the 61st death in the county from COVID-19 was the fourth one expected from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
She said the nine new cases, raising the county’s total to 544, came from the Department of Correction juvenile facility in Pendleton.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s website continued to show Madison County with 57 deaths from the coronavirus and 535 positive cases. The state is reporting that 2,958 county residents have been tested.
The state’s website is showing different numbers for Madison County as a result of a lag time in reporting between the state and county agencies.
The number of positive cases at the Pendleton juvenile facility of the Indiana Department of Correction remained unchanged over the previous 24 hours.
The DOC website showed 24 offenders in the juvenile facility have tested positive for the virus as compared to 11 on Wednesday.
The DOC is reporting that 45 offenders in the juvenile facility are in quarantine and 21 are in isolation. The state has tested 52 offenders in the facility.
The number of offenders in quarantine at the maximum-security Pendleton Correctional Facility dropped to zero, with 88 in isolation. The department has tested 89 offenders and 63 have tested positive.
STATE NUMBERS
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 42 additional Hoosiers have died of the coronavirus. The state’s total is 1,550.
Another 614 people tested positive, raising the state total to 26,655 confirmed cases among the 165,448 people who have been tested.
Indiana has increased the number of beds in intensive care units over the past 24 hours by three to 2,825, with 17.4% of those beds being used by coronavirus patients. ISDH reported that 7% of the 3,057 ventilators in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Marion County is reporting 465 deaths; Lake County, 136; Johnson County, 93; Hamilton County, 87; and Allen County, 60. The number of deaths in Hendricks County is now at 57.
Madison County ranks sixth in the state.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 127 offenders in the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
