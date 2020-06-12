ANDERSON – In the past week, the Indiana State Health Department is reporting 13 new positive coronavirus cases in Madison County.
The latest figures from the state on Friday show that Madison County has recorded 612 positive cases and the county health department is reporting 64 deaths during the pandemic.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said three of the most recent positive tests came from the Indiana Department of Correction facilities in the county.
There have been only two reported deaths in the county in the past two weeks.
Tia Baker, assistant director of Madison County Community Corrections, said as of Wednesday, there were no positive cases in the correctional or work release facilities.
She said a strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health visited the facility for a fourth time on May 18.
Baker said all the offenders and staff members were tested for the coronavirus at that time.
The tests showed 25 offenders and four staff members who were positive for the virus.
She said there are no offenders in quarantine and everyone in work release has been permitted to return to work.
“All the offenders in work release tested negative,” Baker said. “We lifted the lockdown.”
During a visit by the strike team on May 10, MCCC officials reported that 13 of the 32 people being housed had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Those offenders were placed in quarantine for a total of 14 days.
The state health department is reporting 2,214 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Of that total, 1,011 have been residents of long-term care facilities. The state is reporting 39,146 positive cases with 4,611 being residents of long-term care facilities.
The state is reporting that 13.1% of the 2,520 intensive care unit beds and 3.9% of the 3,015 ventilators are being used by coronavirus patients.
Madison County continues to rank seventh in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County has reported 643 deaths; Lake County, 224; Johnson County, 114; Hamilton County, 96; Hendricks County, 90; and Allen County, 79.
