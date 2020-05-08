ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and two new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday.

Madison County COVID-19 Dashboard Madison County has developed a dashboard that pinpoints coronavirus cases by zip code.

Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said two new deaths were reported to the department, bringing the total to 58 in the county.

The number of people who have tested positive in Madison County now stands at 488.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported slightly different numbers Friday because of a lag time in the reporting.

The state dashboard shows 479 cases, 56 deaths and 2,298 county residents tested.

Grimes said 42 of the 58 deaths in Madison County have been in long-term care facilities and two have been reported from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Health department records show 28 people have died at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living, three at Crown Pointe, three at Providence and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.

Statewide, 23,146 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 643 cases since Thursday.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,328 Hoosiers, up 33 from the total reported Thursday.

“We have come a long way this week toward the #BackonTrack plan for Indiana by opening some businesses, while other businesses are making necessary changes to their operation in advance of opening soon,” Grimes said in a press release. “We are thankful for the Madison County businesses who have continued to stay the course with the state’s public health order, which was issued by Gov. Holcomb.

“As a direct result of additional public testing, our number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise with an average of 6.5 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 per day, since May 1.”

The health department, working in conjunction with the Madison County Council of Governments, has developed a unique county dashboard, including positive cases by zip codes.

That dashboard on Friday showed that Anderson has reported approximately 214 positive cases, followed by the Pendleton area with 93.

The state data shows that 89% of the people who have died in Madison County from COVID-19 are over the age of 60. Those over the age of 60 who have tested positive for the virus make up approximately 45% of the county’s total.

The state shows that 80.4% of the people who have died in Madison County are white and 3.6% are black.

Madison County continues to rank sixth in the state for the number of deaths from COVID-19.

Marion County has reported 403 deaths, followed by Lake County with 118, Johnson County with 83, Hamilton County with 78 and Allen County with 58 deaths.

DOC update for Madison County

The Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday that 39 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pendleton correctional and juvenile facilities. A total of 168 staff members have been tested.

The DOC update showed 21 offenders are in quarantine and 62 have tested positive for the virus.