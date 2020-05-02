ANDERSON -- The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Madison County has increased by two to 52, according to the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said no updated reports of those who have tested positive are available from the state.
The reported number of people who tested positive as of Friday, the most recent day for which numbers are available, is 440, she said. That differs from the Indiana State Department of Health, which reports 434 cases.
