ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is taking a wait-and-see approach before determining its next steps to control the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, the Indiana State Department of Health announced it has hired OptumServe Health Services to begin testing people for the coronavirus at 50 sites.
One of the sites selected for the testing is in Elwood.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the OptumServe tests will be available to any person with coronavirus symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath and headache, or those who have had close contact with an infected individual.
A doctor’s order is not required to be tested, and any symptomatic person is eligible for testing, not just vulnerable Hoosiers or health care workers, Weaver said.
The state is paying the $17.9 million cost, and test results would be expected within two days.
Each site will be open for at least eight hours a day, Monday through Friday. Once all the sites are open, some 6,600 people a day can be tested.
A separate contract was signed to hire a company to do contact tracking of people who have tested positive for the virus and who they might have been in close proximity with in the past two weeks.
Last week, Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the local health department, informed the Madison County commissioners that the department staff is working with retailers to plan for reopening, was considering paying for a local testing program and is increasing local contact-tracking efforts.
“I’m considering using the Health Maintenance Fund” to pay for the testing, Grimes said. “We have to request the spending of the money from the Indiana State Department of Health.”
Grimes said the department was considering spending $50,000 to $60,000 of the grant funds for the testing program.
The price of a test ranges from $70 to $100, depending on if a nasal swab or blood draw is used.
Grimes said that before the pandemic, the original intent was to use those grant funds for the County Health Improvement Plan.
She said there are currently few test options in Madison County, noting hospitals are providing testing, as well as Meridian Health Services and the medical office of Dr. Stephen Wright in Lapel.
“We want to offer testing to the general public,” Grimes said. “We don’t have the resources to maintain a mass testing clinic.”
Grimes said the plan is to offer the testing to anyone who has come in contact with a person that has tested positive for the coronavirus.
She said the blood test, which is an antibody test, would give a better picture of the virus in the county.
The question for the local health department is whether it will be reimbursed for the cost of the testing and if it can bill insurance providers and Medicaid.
“I’m reluctant to pull the trigger until I see if the state will provide the testing,” Grimes said.
A decision on conducting testing at the county level will be made within the next two weeks.
Concerning contact tracking, there are seven full-time health department employees currently tracking people who have tested positive and who those people have been in contact with.
Initially, the tracking only involves people in close contact, like family members and coworkers.
Grimes said the local department is tracking 440 people. She said Anderson University nursing students and retired nurses have volunteered to assist.
The recommendation is that 30 people are required to do contract tracking for every 100,000 population.
“The (Centers for Disease Control) said people should be notified if they’ve come in contact with someone who tests positive within 48 hours of symptoms appearing,” Grimes said.
With the state now hiring a private contractor to begin contact tracking, the local health department is unsure of what assistance will be required.
The state is hiring 500 people initially to work on the contact tracking for the 18,630 people who had tested positive as of Friday.
