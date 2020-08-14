ANDERSON – During the first two weeks of August, there has been an average of 18 positive cases of the coronavirus on a daily basis in Madison County.
Since August 1 there have been 230 reported cases in the county, which represents 21% of the total since testing began.
The county’s positive test rate is at 8.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Included in the number are 14 offenders at the Madison County Jail and 12 at the community corrections complex.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the Indiana State Health Department strike team tested an additional 15 people in the jail Friday with the results expected by early next week.
The highest single-day totals in terms of new positive tests for the county were 35 on August 8 and 28 on Aug. 7.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said the largest age group in terms of positive tests in the county was for people between the ages of 20 and 29, which make up 18% of the total of new cases.
“The higher numbers are a result of more testing and the schools opening,” she said. “I have concerns about the increases.”
Grimes said as the number of positive cases in the county increases, the health department is trying to determine what it means for the local school systems.
“It’s a perfect storm,” she said of the higher numbers. “People returning from vacation, the schools opening and more testing.”
Grimes said she believes that most county residents are complying with the recommendations to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“If they weren’t complying we would have more cases,” she said. “People are either taking it seriously or not regarding the recommendations.”
State Senator Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said it’s right for state officials to express concerns about the trends.
“The weekly positivity rate continues to rise,” he said, “and more Hoosiers are being hospitalized. People continue to ignore social distancing, mass-gathering restrictions and most of all, mask wearing. The governor's wishy-washy approach to all this needs to stop.”
Lanane said when Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a mandate to wear masks, the public was told there is no intention of enforcing it.
“Folks will ignore a fake mandate no matter how much you say, 'Now, we really mean it. We are really serious,” Lanane said. "This is especially true when federal leaders have constantly undermined these important means to stop the spread.
"The governor needs to make it clear that officials do intend on enforcing the mask and crowd limitation requirements by making sure those who intentionally flaunt the law will face the possibility of fines and court costs," he added.
