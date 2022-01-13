ANDERSON – A milestone was reached when the Madison County Health Department’s mobile unit made its 100th stop.
The mobile unit Thursday was at the Christian Center to provide medical attention and distribute socks, gloves, blankets and hand warmers.
“If we haven’t been to every community, we will be in the next month,” Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Health Department said.
The mobile unit was built by DVC Inc. of Burlington, Wisconsin, cost $452,000 and was purchased using federal COVID-19 funding.
“It can be used for any medical issue,” she said. “We always keep it stocked with COVID testing and vaccination supplies. Depending on the event we do cholesterol screens, blood pressures, sexual transmitted disease and HIV testing at the mobile unit."
The unit was delivered last April
“I was surprised that this was the 100th event,” Mellinger said. “Every couple of months we have to take it out of service for maintenance.”
She said the mobile unit is out in the Madison County community normally three to five times a week.
The mobile unit could be used in conjunction with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and assist other counties if requested, Mellinger said.
People using the mobile unit are asked to fill out a survey so it can be determined what services local residents want to see provided.
“We started at 11 a.m. (Thursday) and had 20 people tested or vaccinated against COVID,” Mellinger said. “This has always been a vision of mine to have a mobile unit, and the COVID funds seemed to be an opportune time to make the purchase.”
She said the mobile unit has a separate staff in addition to the people working at the Health Department offices.
“We offer to take the mobile unit to festivals and other events,” Mellinger said. “We try to hit every event, do work on the weekends.”
The mobile unit travels to Elwood once a week to provide COVID testing.
Mellinger said the outreach team has plans to be able to do more with the mobile unit and use the built-in examination room.
I can’t be more proud of it,” Mellinger said. “My favorite part of public health is outreach.”
