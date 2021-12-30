ANDERSON — It’s extremely rare that one topic would be the top story for two years in a row.
But the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t an ordinary event, affecting just about every aspect of our lives, including medical care, the economy, politics and education.
Stephenie R. Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, called the pandemic and its effects “relentless.”
“Bottom line is the entire system is taxed as we end 2021,” she said. “We are where we were this time last year, but it could be so much worse without vaccine.”
The year started off with good news as the availability of free vaccines against the coronavirus were announced, giving many the hope the end would be in sight by summer.
“We entered 2021 with increased numbers, cases, hospitalizations, but with lighter hearts as vaccine was upon us,” Mellinger said. “Vaccine would be a game-changer — and it is, when people are actually vaccinated. To meet testing demand and then add mass vaccinations to the equation was exhausting, but so very worth it to save lives and give healthcare workers a moment to catch their breath.”
The number of cases decreased, positivity rates decreased and hospitalizations decreased, meaning lives were being saved, she said.
But health officials in Madison County encountered vaccine hesitancy and outright resistance because of misinformation, conspiracy theories and politics.
Then entered the aggressive Delta variant, which threatened to set everything back to where it was in March 2020.
“The situation darkened, and the grip tightened — again,” Mellinger said.
Vaccine resistance contributed over the summer to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which by winter was replaced by the omicron variant. It was announced earlier this week that Madison is ending 2021 in the red, the highest level of spread according to the state’s color-coding system.
“Imagine where we would be without vaccine,” Mellinger said. “The healthcare system, in its entire spectrum of public health/prevention, first responders, clinics and emergency departments, is tired. Balancing testing and vaccination efforts the past year has been a challenge, but I am focused the silver linings of 2021: vaccine.”
In education, the big news related to the pandemic was masks and quarantining as Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, South Madison Community Schools and Shenandoah School Corp. were confronted by parents insisting they modify their mask usage policies for students.
Parents asked school officials to abandon the recommendation of local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most districts refused, citing fears of losing liability insurance.
At Frankton-Lapel, parents mounted a semester-long campaign that ended in the school board deciding to continue with its mask policy based on countywide spread up until winter break. School board officials, however, committed to revisiting the policy after the new year when they could evaluate the impact of the holidays on spread.
At South Madison, the school board initially gave in to parent demands on the masking and quarantine policies. But at a specially called meeting a few days later, when overwhelmed by the testimony of local and state health officials, the decision was reversed.
South Madison’s Superintendent Mark Hall said the impact of the pandemic on the district’s operations has been great.
“Over the past two years, we have made adjustments to our approach to the pandemic,” he said. “We have relied on guidance from health professionals along with county-wide and local data to make decisions.”
Still, he noted, the district has managed to keep elementary students in person 97% of the time and secondary students in class 76% of the time during the 2020-21 school year. That rose to 98% for elementary students and 89% for secondary students during the first semester of the current school year.
“We have learned to be flexible as the conditions have changed,” he said.
At Shenandoah, school board member Alan Troxell had to be restrained by three of his board colleagues in October when he physically went after parent Jason Greer, who called him an idiot during an anti-masking presentation. The mask mandate was extended through Jan. 10
While the economy seemed to bounce back, business owners found themselves unable to keep up with demand in part because of supply chain disruptions caused by labor shortages in what has been dubbed the Great Resignation.
Clayton Whitson, CEO and president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said the problems started in 2020 as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders kept non-essential employees, such as restaurant workers, at home.
“People needed to replace their income and went out to find other jobs,” he said. “This is the one issue that is affecting everyone across all industries from white collar to blue collar, from transportation to healthcare.”
Though some have chalked up the labor shortages to what they characterize as a less than desirable work ethic among millennials, more recent reports point to mass retirements by baby boomers who have the financial means to sit out the pandemic. But Whitson said it’s not that simple and neither will be the solutions.
“It’s been very, very complex. It’s not just been one generation,” he said.
In many instances, that labor shortage has been accompanied by a significant boost in hourly wages in a effort to attract workers.
“We’ve talked to people who have given significant raises on their hourly ages, but I think that’s a temporary stopgap,” Whitson said. “I think for the folks waiting for a government-led solution are going to be disappointed. We in the business community are going to have to come up with the solutions.”
