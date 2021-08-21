ANDERSON – As the delta variant of the virus causing COVID-19 continues to surge in Madison County, Community Hospital has seen emergency room visits soar, leading to a decision to convert part of the waiting area to house additional patient beds.
“The capability to add beds has been part of our surge planning since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Short, M.D. in Emergency Medicine at the hospital. “This allows us to expand our capacity to safely and efficiently care for our emergency department patients through this time of high volume visits.”
Hospital officials in a news release urged residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and take other steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Ninety-eight to 99% of Community’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated,” the release states. “We encourage you to follow guidelines outlined by the CDC and state to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
