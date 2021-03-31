ANDERSON — Walk-ins will be welcome Thursday for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Zion Family Life Center.
The vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the facility, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
The event is offered through a partnership of the Anderson Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County and the county health department.
For more information on vaccine eligibility or to register, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
