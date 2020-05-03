According to the U.S. Department of education, virtual education generally is considered as effective as in-person education.
But Anderson University President John Pistole admits going entirely virtual, especially for classes that never were intended to be taught that way, is not optimal for all students.
That’s why after students petitioned for a credit/no credit option for their classes for the 2020 spring semester, officials agreed.
“Our faculty did a great job toward reviewing that,” he said.
Undergraduate students earning a letter grade of D or better have until May 29 to decide whether they would prefer to have grades for eligible courses recorded as “CR,” which stands for credit. Those receiving an F may have the grade recorded as “NC,” which would not impact their cumulative grade point average.
However, the credit/no credit option is not available for courses required for licensure or certification, such as those in nursing and education, Pistole said.
“Some disciplines require a letter grade, particularly nursing and some of the healthcare professions,” he said.
Because of the special circumstances, students will be allowed to decide whether to take the option after their final grades are posted, Pistole said.
“We’re really trying to be as flexible and accommodating as possible, given the pandemic.”
