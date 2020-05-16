DALEVILLE — As part of Stage 3 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan, Daleville’s popular splash pad is set to reopen on May 24.
The reopening was discussed at the town’s board meeting held Tuesday, and broadcast on YouTube.
“We’re trying to take all the measures we can think of to keep it safe,” said board president Tom Roberts. “However, we’re going to make sure that if the parents bring the kids, they’ve got to take some responsibility as well.”
The splash pad is considered a playground, which means it will reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing rules in place.
The park board is still working out the best way to monitor the number of people in the park.
OTHER BUSINESS
The town approved $2,100 for the installation of screening to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in the clerk’s office.
The screen will extend from the ceiling to the counter with a cutout at the bottom.
As part of the town’s spring cleanup, large items will be picked up curbside on June 11. From June 12-14, three dumpsters will be placed around town for residents.
The board voted to fill a part-time position with the police department effective June 1, and posted an opening for a park manager that will also serve as a utility and street department employee.
The position will be posted at town hall and on the town’s Facebook page and website.
