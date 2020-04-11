ANDERSON — Although the Madison County Health Department has documentation for 18 COVID-19 deaths, data from the state health department shows only 13 in the county.
The latest numbers released Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health show that 822 people in Madison County have been tested for the virus, with 235 people testing positive.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 13 people have died in the county as a result of the coronavirus.
On Friday, however, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said 24 people died at Bethany Pointe in Anderson, and Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said she has death certificates for 18 people as a result of the virus.
“The deaths might not have been filed with the state,” she said. “It depends on when the hospital or nursing home will file with the county and state.”
Box said Wednesday that long-term care facilities and hospitals were to report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments within 24 hours.
That order went into effect Thursday, and Grimes said it may take a few days for implementation.
According to figures released Saturday by the state, the number of positive tests in Madison County increased by 31 to 235 and 822 people have been tested, an increase of 93.
The county ranks fourth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County has reported 118 deaths. Lake County has 25 and Hamilton County with 22.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,5050), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The ISDH is reporting that 330 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of 30 from Friday. There are 7,435 Hoosiers that have tested positive for the virus, and 39,215 have been tested.
