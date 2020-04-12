ANDERSON – In addition to finding other ways to worship, faith-based organizations throughout Madison County also are having to rethink how they can continue to provide food and clothing pantries, utility assistance, youth engagement and other social services as COVID-19 limits interaction between people.
In some instances, such as at Pete’s Pantry in Alexandria, which has shifted to a drive-through model rather than allowing people into the church building, procedural adjustments have been made.
But in many other instances, churches have shifted the burden to trustees, whose job it is to provide poor relief, or to other organizations.
In fact, Executive Director Rob Spaulding said he’s actually seen one service provider who had affixed a sign to the door recommending those who need help seek out The Christian Center.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Just go to the Christian Center, and they will figure it out,’” he said. “This is such uncharted water for all of us that we’re all doing the best we can to figure out how to get over that obstacle.”
Though The Christian Center still houses about 40 men, it’s also down from eight staff members to three and has adjusted hours to accommodate social distancing so fewer people come down with COVID-19 at the same time, which would overtax the health care system.
The transition to the center’s new rules actually started ahead of the pandemic last July, Spaulding said.
“We began upgrading our sanitation practices,” he said. “I think that has helped the guys prepare to act differently.”
For the most part, Spaulding said, the limitations on the service aspects of Christianity are spatial. Though the center currently isn’t working with volunteers to reduce coronavirus exposure to staff, residents and those who want to help, Spaulding said there have been many ways people are of assistance, including sewing masks.
“There’s a lot of people who understand the need and want to help,” he said. “It’s very powerful. It’s how a community ought to work.”
