ALEXANDRIA – Nearly every Sunday morning for the last three years, Tony Quinones has loaded some giant speakers into the bed of his pickup truck and headed for an empty strip mall parking lot somewhere in Madison County.
The goal of these outings has been to provide worship music for anyone wishing to hear it from their own vehicles – taking the concept of corporate worship outside. It’s an idea that’s especially relevant during the coronavirus outbreak, as statewide and local edicts discouraging public gatherings of more than 10 people remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
“We were all made to be social,” Quinones said. “It’s just what we are. This is a service for people who need that worship, to feel that community.”
Across the country, churches wishing to maintain a sense of community – or without the capacity to provide livestreaming services – are turning to “drive-thru” worship as a way of allowing their congregants to see one another in person while still maintaining social distancing standards.
Quinones, who spent seven years as the director of operations for Man4Man Ministries in Anderson, said he’s seen increased interest in the idea in recent weeks.
“The Scriptures say when two or more or gathered, God will be there,” he said. “When you’re sitting in front of a screen, it’s just you. I’ve always said church has never been about the building.”
For Easter, Quinones was hoping to recruit a disc jockey to narrate some of the musical selections, as well as providing a short devotional. Hopefully, he said, the option of worshiping in their vehicles would provide an outlet for families and others who may be anxious about COVID-19-related restrictions remaining in place.
“With it being in the car and not being outside the car, it can be more of a controlled environment,” he said. “I’m really just trying to exhaust every resource I can but still exalt God in the situation.”
