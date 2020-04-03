While living under these restricted conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t easy for any of us, it is important that we cooperate with the guidelines our state and local governments have issued for individuals and businesses.
No one likes limitations placed on our freedoms, but there are times of crisis where the danger becomes too great to carry on business as usual.
Several weeks into this pandemic, we’ve received numerous calls and messages informing us about businesses that continued to operate normally, seemingly in defiance of government guidelines.
We sympathize with business owners concerned about maintaining their operating costs, and we sympathize with workers who find themselves temporarily out of a job.
We at The Herald Bulletin are feeling that struggle with you as we endeavor to keep the news flowing while advertising revenue is lost and some of our own employees are home on quarantine.
In a letter published on the Madison County Health Department’s website, department administrator Stephenie Grimes strongly admonished those who fail to take this pandemic seriously.
“For everyone who thinks this doesn’t apply to you, insistent life operate normally, shame on you,” Grimes writes. “You haven’t seen the faces of those who work to keep us safe day in and day out.”
This is a time for all of us to pull together. We cannot afford to be working against each other.
Business owners should comply with all guidelines set by the government and health departments.
At the same time, the government should implement a plan to minimize the economic loss for business owners and their employees.
Putting people’s lives at risks is not an acceptable way to make up for lost revenue.
