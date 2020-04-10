The virus spread quickly through an Anderson assisted living facility.
Within a span of nine days, 11 residents of Bethany Pointe succumbed to symptoms related to COVID-19, according to Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.
Just up Indiana 9, another Madison County assisted living facility, Summit Health & Living in Summitville, was hit by the pandemic, too. Through Tuesday, four residents had died, Box said.
As of Wednesday, 31 of Indiana’s 203 deaths of COVID-19 had been in long-term care facilities, according to the state health commissioner.
Often housing residents in their 80s or older, such facilities are particularly susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus. Many of the residents have failing immune systems and suffer from other medical conditions that put them in the high-risk group.
That’s why it’s paramount for state and county health departments to work together, sharing information and staying in contact with such facilities. When residents or employees test positive, health officials should shift into high gear to help isolate the infected, provide personal protective equipment and test other residents and workers.
Addressing this immediate need, Box introduced a new executive order Wednesday requiring long-term care facilities to report within 24 hours to state and local health departments any known or suspected cases of COVID-19 among residents or employees. The order will also require facilities to notify residents and their families.
The coronavirus crisis “is a perfect storm in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Agency. “There are large numbers of vulnerable people congregating together.”
Indiana has 11 “strike teams” to send to nursing homes and other sites where a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. These teams evaluate health measures and help implement them, as well as testing for the coronavirus.
Public health officials project that the coronavirus crisis will reach its peak in Indiana on April 19, signaling that the state — and facility managers and workers — must continue to be diligent in battling the disease to that point and beyond.
As Hoosiers have seen, COVID-19 can spread like wildfire in an assisted living facility. And, as any firefighter will tell you, the easiest fire to put out is one that’s quickly contained.
