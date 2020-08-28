ELWOOD — An unidentified staff member at Elwood Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19 even as the Madison County Health Department reported Friday that community spread is low.
This is the third staff member reported by the district to have tested positive. Three students, including one athlete, also have tested positive since the start of the school year.
“If your child was in close contact with the staff member that tested positive today, you received a phone call from a school nurse,” ECS Superintendent Joe Brown said Thursday in an email to parents. “’Close contact’ is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes who has tested positive.”
MCHD Administrator Stephenie Grimes’ weekly report to the county’s superintendents said the average spread is 11.3, which is considered low and enables schools and districts to continue next week with in-person classes.
