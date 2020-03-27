Editor’s note: Beckisue Knight and her husband, Herald Bulletin reporter Andy Knight, are expecting their third child in early May. The couple resides in Anderson.
I am not, by nature, a planner. But when it comes to giving birth, I tend to obsess over the details. I am aware that giving birth often comes with unexpected twists, but having a plan is a good idea.
I had my first two children at home. I loved having home births assisted by qualified midwives. Due to changing circumstances with our insurance, though, when I found out I was pregnant with our third child last summer, giving birth at home really wasn’t a financial option. That was the first change of plans that I had to adapt to.
Things have gone smoothly throughout my pregnancy, but in my third trimester, more changes loom. I kept hearing about a virus that was spreading. At first it was easy to ignore. It seemed like it was all in foreign countries, and besides, hadn’t we all seen this kind of hysteria every couple of years, only to have nothing ever come of it?
But this time, it didn’t just go away.
I finally realized the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic would affect my plans when I got a call from my doctor’s office last week. The nurse told me that my husband wouldn’t be able to come with me to my next prenatal appointment. I was sad and disappointed – and anxious.
At that appointment I learned of several other changes that I will have to adapt to if restrictions aren’t lifted in the next few weeks. Instead of having my husband, my mother and a doula in the room for the birth, I will only be allowed to have one person.
I have been looking forward to our two young sons coming to the hospital and meeting their new sibling, but that apparently won’t be an option. I am also wondering if my mother will even be able to make the trip to Indiana to help me after the baby is born. What about having friends and family come to meet the baby after I go home? All of a sudden, so many things I had taken for granted are up in the air.
Corrie Ten Boom, a holocaust survivor and author, once said: “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
Through all of the changes and uncertainty, I have to cling to the truth that none of this caught God by surprise and he is in as much control now as he was before the virus changed my plans. I can surrender my plans to him and know he will take care of me and my baby.
