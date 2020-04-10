SUMMITVILLE — The first thing that Laura Skaggs wants to do when the COVID-19 pandemic passes is put her arms around her mother.
“The last time I got to touch her was about March 12 when the long-term care facility went on lockdown,” she said. “I come every day to see my mother through the window and talk on the phone and through FaceTime.”
Skaggs’ mother, Helen Benefiel, lives at Summit Health & Living, where four residents have died from the coronavirus, according to state health officials.
“I would just like to see her in person,” Skaggs said, alluding to the mandated separation between residents and family to keep the virus from spreading. “It’s been tough.”
The staff at Summit Health & Living, where Benefiel has lived for about three years, are doing a good job of keeping family members apprised of developments, according to Skaggs.
She’s concerned about reports of COVID-19 in the facility, particularly because of her mother’s advanced age. Benefiel will be 90 years old next month.
Skaggs teaches in the Alexandria-Monroe Community School system, where her mother taught eighth grade English until 1990, the year Skaggs was hired.
“I can’t wait to put my arms around her,” Skaggs said.
‘Hopefully, he knew that we were there’
Loudene Scott’s father, Donald, 88, died March 28.
“He went quick. I don’t believe he had the coronavirus,” she said. “His oxygen level dropped so quickly.”
The family moved from Indianapolis to Summitville so her father could reside at Summit Health & Living.
“I did a lot of research and found Summitville," she said. "My brother farms near Fairmount, and he came and looked at the facility.”
From the time the Donald moved in, the staff kept family up to date on his condition, Scott said.
“They called us, and by the time we got here he had passed,” she explained. “They did allow us to go in and see him.”
Scott said there was no funeral for her father.
“Prior to that, we were here every single day, saw him through the window,” she said. “Hopefully, he knew that we were there.”
‘Residents become your extended family’
Jennifer Flowers, administrator at Summit Health & Living, said the state has done testing of the residents and staff are awaiting results.
The facility currently has 20 residents, according to Beth Harpe, president and CEO of Essential Senior Health and Living. The website for Summit Health & Living notes that it has 34 beds.
Summit Health & Living, formerly known as Summit Convalescent Center, is part of the Essential Senior Health and Living network, which includes facilities in Elwood and Anderson. The three facilities were part of a strategic partnership between Community Hospital Anderson and Community Senior Health and Living until the partnership was dissolved in March 2019.
“We have enough personal protective equipment,” Flowers said. “The community has been very supportive, and we couldn’t have asked for more from our families.
“It’s tough on the families and the staff,” she added. “The residents do become your extended family.”
As a precaution, the staff members enter through a separate part of the building and can change into scrubs.
Flowers said when she gets home, she takes her shoes off in the garage and then steps into the house and puts on a robe.
“All the clothes go into the washer,” she said. “I say hello to my elderly mother and take a shower.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.