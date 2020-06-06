ANDERSON — Another sign of communities working toward a new normal is expected Saturday as area farmers markets opened their season.
“We’re just all super excited to have the opportunity to get some local produce and flowers into the marketplace,” said Laura Smith, proprietor of Asparagus Annie’s and manager of the Anderson City Market.
Both the Anderson City Market and Pendleton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Anderson City Market is located behind Park Place Church of God at the Community Center. Pendleton’s market is at Falls Park next to the Pendleton Historical Museum.
Both markets have made changes to keep vendors and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just going to be a different market, that’s for sure. It’s a different time,” said Pendleton market manager Tonya Newell.
Both markets are requiring vendors to wear masks and are asking customers to do the same.
Pendleton will have hand sanitizing stations and Anderson will have hand sanitizer available at each booth.
Social distancing will also be practiced at both markets. Handling of produce and products will also be limited.
Pendleton will follow a “you touch it, you buy it” policy, while Anderson is leaving that decision up to each vendor.
“We can’t disinfect everything,” Newell said, “so we ask don’t touch it unless you’re planning on buying.”
For the time being, Anderson is suspending children’s programming and has removed picnic tables and benches.
And for the month of June at least, the market will be held outside, rain or shine. In the past the market has been moved into the Community Center’s air conditioned gym during inclement weather.
“It’s pretty strictly just market, where you can come and purchase produce from our farmers and growers and purchase products from our artisans,” said Kirsten Streit-Harting, executive director of Park Place Community Center. “Unfortunately, the community aspect, the sitting at the picnic tables and eating and getting to know your neighbors, that part of it is on hold.”
Smith was cutting flowers at her farm, Asparagus Annie’s, north of Anderson on Thursday and said produce in season for this Saturday would include leafy greens like lettuce. Kale, tomatoes and carrots are starting to come in and while this is the end of asparagus season, she will have some available this Saturday.
“The market staff and team worked really hard to make sure that the customers are going to feel safe and be safe,” Smith said.
