ANDERSON – As expected, The Christian Center is providing more meals on a daily basis since local restaurants were closed.
While The Christian Center is working to provide meals other organizations, including food pantries, are working on different methods to get people food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center, said the number of meals is averaging approximately 350 per day.
Since most area restaurants closed their dining rooms on Wednesday, “we’ve been very busy,” Spaulding said. “Some of the other not-for-profits have stopped serving because of cutbacks.
“A third of the faces we’re seeing this week are new people,” he added.
Spaulding said he and his staff are anticipating that demand will continue to grow the longer travel restrictions and other measures remain in place.
“We are anticipating an increase every day,” he said. “We’re prepared the best we can.”
He said when Hoosier Park Racing & Casino closed, staff members there donated most of the perishable food they had on hand to The Christian Center.
“There was so much produce that we didn’t think we could use so we sent some to Grace House and the Carrie M. Hyatt Food Pantry,” Spaulding said.
The Christian Center is housing 60 men on a daily basis.
Spaulding said they continue to need donations of toilet paper, cleaning products, gloves, to-go boxes and cold medicine.
“We’re serving more meals to go than we are in the dining room,” he said. “The staff is exhausted.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic The Christian Center is not seeking volunteers to help.
Spaulding said financial donations are helpful because food can be purchased at a discounted cost from the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Other area food pantries and distribution networks are brainstorming ideas to keep supply lines open and add more opportunities for those in need to get necessities during the pandemic.
“We are looking at ways we can increase our frequency and locations in our tailgate distribution,” said Tim Kean, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana. “We normally do one a month and we’re looking at increasing that.” Kean added that the food bank is also in discussions with local emergency management authorities on additional venues for distribution.
With restrictions on travel and other considerations in place, staffers with the United Way of Madison County are focused on maintaining accurate information and helping people adjust to a “new normal” for the foreseeable future.
“Things are changing so quickly,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County. “What we’re trying to do is keep in touch with them as they are making adjustments and make sure that people can get that information.”
Kean said local agencies involved in distributing food this week received notices that the fee structures for food orders are being temporarily waived. Also, limits on the number of visits to certain local food pantries are being lifted.
“There’s a broader picture here that people need to become aware of,” Kean said. “It’s not going to be a couple-week event. It’s going to be, in our view, much longer term. It won’t be business as usual, so we’re not approaching it as business as usual, and we’re asking agencies to do the same.”
Food distribution at local schools through the agency’s Big Idea program will continue under a drive-through format, Kean added.
He stressed that while the need for some basic staples is apparent, panic buying and other unrealistic decisions could continue to have ripple effects in the supply chain if they’re not curbed soon.
“We want to encourage people to use good judgment and not anticipate things that may not develop,” Kean said. “There’s still food in the pipeline, we’re in conversation multiple times a week with all the food banks in Indiana, so with food supplies, it’s just a matter of refilling the pipeline.”
