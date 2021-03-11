For some, working from home here to stay

ANDERSON — Working from home has become more common in Madison County and across the country during the past year because of the global pandemic.
According to a Pew Research Center report released in December, before the pandemic hit a year ago just 20% of those working in jobs that could be performed remotely did so all or most of the time.
By the end of 2020, 71% of them were working mostly or entirely from home, and more than half said they would prefer to continue working that way.
Some employers see it that way, too.
Big-name companies such as Google, Facebook and Salesforce have already said many employees could continue working remotely after the pandemic.
According to Steve Folgate, owner of a local Allstate Insurance agency, his agents have been just as productive — and in some cases even more productive — while working from home.
Folgate, whose office is located on Broadway, has been running his business remotely during the past year.
“The biggest revelation I had was how much time I actually wasted,” he noted. “I realized that if I could have five focused hours, I can get done what I (used to) get done in an 8- to 10-hour day.”
“I’m pretty sure I’ll never go back to the same routine,” Folgate added. “The increased awareness of my own time was the biggest learning experience that I had.”
‘A DIFFICULT TRANSITION FAST’
At Anderson University, the human resources staff has had a lot to juggle.
“We have had to quickly retool old policies and relax processes that would normally never change,” said Tim States, director of work-life engagement at AU. “This was a difficult transition that people had to make really fast.”
AU had to figure out how to manage its employees in real time as more information about the virus became available.
Nationally, many companies are saving money because of travel restrictions, according to Karen Burke, who is an adviser with the Society for Human Resource Management, an association serving HR professionals. Employees are able to have long-distance meetings from the comfort of their homes.
“Employers might wish our Zoom backgrounds were neutral,” said Burke. “That goes for items expressing personal beliefs, artwork or even toys.”
But she believes people will continue to work from home even after the pandemic subsides.
“The architecture of the workforce has changed,” Burke noted.
Element212, a local digital marketing company, had to deal with the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic. Tammy Coleman, president, said the agency sustained a large drop in business during a portion of 2020.
“It was scary because clients were pausing and some were canceling,” Coleman said. “We stopped charging our clients service fees during the first three months so our clients wouldn’t lose traction.”
Coleman, whose team mixes remote and in-person work, said they have balanced out the negatives with increased online work.
Real estate is another business sector that has had to adapt over the past year.
“Real estate professionals are very social creatures,” said Steve Thompson, owner of F.C. Tucker/Thompson in Anderson. “Not being able to interact and socialize in person with each other has really caused some distress for our people.”
Thompson’s team had to adjust to restrictions on in-person showings of properties.
“FaceTime showings are now a thing,” he said. “A buyer may have been right down the street and still (was) forced to view a potential purchase on their iPad.”
WORKING FROM THE HOME OFFICE
At the Anderson Museum of Art, employees remained in the office during the pandemic. Mandee Mikulski, who became director of the museum last May, said that because her team is so small, not many changes had to be made to provide a safe working environment.
“We have continued to be open to the public,” Mikulski said. “We have only had to modify the number of people in the building.”
The museum is at just 50% capacity for visitors but is open during normal hours. It’s even been easy to obtain artwork for exhibition, according to Mikulski.
“We have seen an increase at all of our shows,” she said. “The number of participants and the number of pieces they have provided is very exciting.”
Learning to operate virtually has been eye-opening for Mikulski, who plans to work in the office routinely but is glad to have the remote option.
Amanda Tryon, a Pendleton resident who works as a compliance manager for student loans, noted that many people — like her — hadn’t been allowed to work at home but were forced to do so after the pandemic hit.
“I’m really lucky,” Tryon said about her workload remaining consistent. “I know a lot of people either suddenly have no work or they have more work than they can handle.”
Though Tryon wasn’t too keen on working from home before, she loves it now.
“I have never wanted to work from home, and now I never want to go back to the office,” she said.