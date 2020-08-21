FRANKTON — Students at Frankton-Lapel and South Madison community school districts will return to traditional in-person classes Monday after spending the past week partially in virtual classes because of higher levels of community spread reported by the Madison County Health Department.
Reported case averages dropped from 19 to 13, which is the low end of moderate spread. The health department leaves to districts the decision whether to conduct in-person or hybrid classes at this level of spread.
“All Frankton-Lapel Community Schools students in grades K-12 will be attending in person starting Aug. 24,” Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields told The Herald Bulletin on Friday. “After consulting with the Madison County Health Department, it was determined our best option for student instruction is in person.”
At Frankton-Lapel, elementary students continued to attend in-person classes because it was believed teachers and administrators could keep them safe more easily than the students at the junior-senior high school who move from classroom to classroom.
All local districts still allow families the option of full-time virtual education.
The Pendleton and Frankton-Lapel districts moved to hybrid classes this past week in compliance with their re-entry plans, developed to reduce spread during the COVID-19 pandemic, that detail how to keep students and staff safe throughout the pandemic.
Most school and district plans determine whether students attend in-person, hybrid or virtual classes depending on whether community spread is low, moderate or high.
Anderson Community Schools, the only district that decided to start the 2020-21 school year as virtual-only for an extended period, announced Thursday that students in grades pre-K through 4 would start to attend in-person classes at the end of fall break on Oct. 19. Students in grades 5-12 at that time will attend hybrid classes.
Officials at Alexandria Community Schools chose to stick with their traditional schedule over the past week.
Superintendent Melissa Brisco said though district officials consider countywide date provided by the health department, they also consider spread within the school community. There were no reported student or staff cases of novel coronavirus at that time, she said.
“We just maintained the practices that we had in place,” she said. “In the moderate phase there are a lot of things we are doing internally to keep people safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.