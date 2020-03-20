FRANKTON — In order to minimize the potential of town employees to be exposed to the novel coronavirus, all Town of Frankton public buildings will restrict access to the public at large beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Town officials said these steps are the result of recommendations from organizations at the state and federal level to mitigate personal contact.
The Town of Frankton offers online bill pay through the customer’s bank, credit card through PAYGOV_US and a drop box at the east end of the Town Hall building.
Jerry Wehman, clerk/treasurer, anticipates re-evaluating this action on April 6 and will make a decision to either continue the practice or reopen the buildings to normal service.
Town Hall staff will work from their offices and serve the public either by phone or email from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information: 765-754-7285 or 765-754-7935.
