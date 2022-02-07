Free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations at Allen Chapel AME Church

ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Health will host a free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Anderson to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mobile testing and vaccination site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 9-12 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1610 Sheridan St., Anderson.
Anyone 18 and older will have the option of receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination will be scheduled at the time of first dose.
At this time, children aged 5-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 15 or younger must have an adult accompany them. If the adult is not their guardian, guardian consent must be given. If the appointment was scheduled online, guardian consent was given at that time.
Those ages 16-17 are not required to have a guardian present, though it is encouraged. If no guardian is present, written or verbal consent must be given.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said that a written note giving consent is sufficient for those under the age of 18.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted.
In a previous interview with the Herald Bulletin, Madison County Health Department Administrator, Stephenie Mellinger, said that she wanted to focus the free testing and vaccination sites in the 46016 ZIP code due to its low vaccination rates. As of Monday Feb. 7, the 46016 ZIP code has a vaccination rate of 40.1%, up .2% from Jan. 25.
