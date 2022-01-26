ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Health will host a free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Anderson to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This mobile vaccination site is one more way we are working to give all Hoosiers convenient access to COVID-19 vaccines in their communities,” said Kris Box, state health commissioner, in a news release Tuesday. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to take advantage of this safe, effective vaccine, which is the best protection we have against this virus.”
Individuals 18 and older will have the option of receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the time of your first dose.
Children ages 5 through 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time. Anyone under age 15 must have an adult accompany them. If the adult is not their guardian, guardian consent must be given. If the appointment was scheduled online, guardian consent was given at that time. According to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, a written note giving consent is sufficient.
Individuals ages 16 through 17 are not required to have a guardian present, though it is encouraged. If no guardian is present, written or verbal consent must be given.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted.
In an interview last week with the Herald Bulletin, Mellinger said she chose the 46016 zip-code to host the free testing and vaccination site due to its low vaccination rate. She noted that the 46016 zip-code is the least vaccinated zip-code in Madison County, sitting at 39.9%.
The mobile testing and vaccination site will be at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 2-5. The church is located at 2008 Rev. JT Menifee St.
