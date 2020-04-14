ANDERSON — Indiana casinos, including Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, were hit hard in March when restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus took full effect.
Gambling generated only about $29 million in tax revenue for the state in March, down 52% from $60.2 million in February. Last March, even before sports betting was legalized, the state collected $67.9 million in gambling tax revenue.
“Without major sports and with casinos shut down, it’s no surprise that Indiana’s gaming revenue wasn’t even close to its full potential for March,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. Business for the Gambling.com Group, a company that provides marketing services for the gaming industry.
Hoosier Park, its sister racetrack in Shelbyville, Indiana Grand, and the state’s other 11 casinos shut down on March 16 as large social gatherings were prohibited in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with the start of the Major League Baseball season being postponed indefinitely, was a blow to officials at Hoosier Park, who had been expecting to capitalize on the presence of The Book, the facility’s new sports betting area.
Overall, adjusted gross revenue for casinos was about $88 million in March, which is a significant drop from $187 million in February. The sports betting handle was $75 million in March, down 60% from February.
“Last March states with similar sports betting regulations like New Jersey and Pennsylvania saw their revenue essentially double from February to March,” Bichsel said. “While it’s hard to predict the full impact, it’s safe to say Indiana only achieved a fraction of its gaming revenue potential for March.”
