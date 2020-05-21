INDIANAPOLIS — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has announced that it is canceling all Girl Scout day and resident camps across central Indiana.
“We remain keenly aware of the concerns related to health and safety and the potential risks associated with large gatherings,” said Danielle Shockey, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “So we made the difficult decision to cancel day and resident camps that have traditionally been offered to Girl Scouts for decades.”
Instead, Girl Scouts plans to offer Lead Your Own Adventure Days for families, starting on June 12 at all five camp properties, including Camp Ada (Spiceland), Camp Dellwood (Indianapolis), Camp Gallahue (Morgantown), Camp Na Wa Kwa (Poland) and Camp Sycamore Valley (Lafayette). If that goes as planned, then they’ll add Lead Your Own Adventure Days for troops, along with family camping, beginning in July. All plans are subject to federal, state and local guidelines.
Access to properties will be limited to ensure social distancing, masks will be provided to wear when appropriate, cleaning protocols will be followed and activities will be self-guided similar to the way state parks are operating.
Families and troops who would prefer guided fun can pre-purchase a Girl Scout Lead Your Own Adventure activity bag prior to their day at camp to receive when they arrive. Several activity bag options will be available, including various hiking guides, outdoor games and nature arts.
“While we yearn for the days when our camps are full of girls singing songs, having fun, and making new friends, we are excited to offer these Lead Your Own Adventure Days for families and troops,” Shockey said. “We believe we have found a safe way to help girls and their families get outside.”
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will also offer virtual outdoor program activities and challenges throughout the summer.
“Our virtual programming called Girl Scouts at Home has been very successful, with more than 5,000 views on our YouTube channel since its creation just a few months ago,” said Shockey. “Just like with Girl Scouts at Home, these virtual outdoor program activities and daily challenges will be led by Girl Scout staff online at your own pace and via live-stream.”
Information, including registration and fees, can be found at girlscoutsindiana.org.
