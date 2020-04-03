INDIANAPOLIS — Cancer Support Community Central Indiana will host a virtual version of its Laughing Matters fundraiser at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The annual live event version is not happening in its regular form in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions.
Viewers will enjoy Dave Dugan, one of Indy’s most beloved comedians, performing stand-up comedy. This will be a family-friendly virtual event and safe for all ages.
People will have multiple options to watch and enjoy the virtual experience including on WTHR-NBC’s (Channel 13) website, via their mobile app or on their Facebook page, on 92.3 WTTS’ Facebook page or on Cancer Support Community Central Indiana’s website and Facebook page.
Laughing Matters will return on April 17, 2021, to Old National Centre and a headliner will be announced at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.