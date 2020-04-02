ANDERSON — The Madison County Community Foundation board of directors has created a new fund to address emergency needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Madison County Rapid Response Fund will enable the Community Foundation to respond to the quickly changing needs and financially support the organizations who are on the front lines serving our community, a spokesperson said in a press release. All funds raised will be directed to nonprofit organizations across Madison County.
MCCF’s program director, Kari Sisk, is in communication with the organizations who are meeting the most pressing needs of the residents throughout Madison County and she will check in with the organizations weekly to gauge the need for more funding.
The first round of funding was issued Wednesday, assisting in the areas of food insecurity, rent/utility assistance and child care costs.
The first organizations to receive funding are:
• Operation Love Ministries - $5,000
• Salvation Army (Anderson Corps) - $5,000
• Second Harvest Food Bank - $5,000
• The Christian Center - $5,000
Donations may be made online at madisonccf.org or by making checks payable to: MCCF-Rapid Response Fund and mailing to 33 W. 10th St., Suite 600, Anderson, IN 46016.
