MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana received a donation of $50,000 in emergency funds from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, to help our local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In total, the AEP Foundation is donating $240,000 to support basic human needs like food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M’s service territory. Overall, the AEP Foundation will donate $1.5 million to communities served by AEP in 11 states.
Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 96 agency partners and 35 schools in Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash counties, is carefully monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 and, as quickly as possible, coordinating new efforts.
Through a connection with regional Emergency Management Agency services, extra resources and volunteers have allowed for increased tailgate food distributions to take place.
Agency partners are food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, for example. Second Harvest is encouraging increased food distribution and the lifting of restrictions for families by allowing them to take more supplies than normal. This reduces travel time for people and families.
Visit www.CureHunger.org to learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI.
