INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to remain in their homes unless on "essential" business from March 25 to April 7 in a live stream address Monday.
"Our neighbors and our economy need to see that we're taking steps that will help flatten the curve," Holcomb said.
Holcomb's address included slides on the progress of the disease in Indiana, which had its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 6.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Holcomb said.
In conjunction with the order, Holcomb ordered all Indiana licenses extended by 60 days and said law enforcement officers would stop ticketing for violations such as having an expired driver's license or vehicle registration.
Seven Hoosiers have died, according to the Indiana State Health Department, and 259 have tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,960 people have been tested, including 466 in the last 24 hours as private labs have ramped up testing.
Indiana joins several other states, including neighboring states Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, with a stay-at-home order. At least six other states have their own orders.
For more information on stay-at-home, visit https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm.
