ANDERSON — Hand sanitizer, toilet paper, bullets.
That’s how Mark Cole, owner of Buck Shot Guns and Ammo summed up the progression of hot-selling items as Madison County deals with the reality of COVID-19.
“About the time the sanitizer was wiped out and then the toilet paper then all of a sudden they were wanting to buy bullets,” said Cole.
Closed on Mondays, he noticed the skyrocketing demand on Tuesday and it built through the week to a crescendo on Thursday when the Madison County Health Department announced the closure of non-essential businesses.
“In my 10 years of being in business I just went through my worst Christmas season,” Cole said. “My sales were down 80% and then this week I did as much as I normally do in July and August.”
The health department clarified its order on Friday, saying non-essential businesses could remain open at their own risk if they limited occupancy to 10 and practice social distancing by having customers and staffers remain at least six feet apart.
Chi Baldwin, owner of C&J firearms in Frankton, noticed his business pick up last Saturday.
“I have done more business in the last six days than I have the last two to three months combined,” said Baldwin.
Home defense guns and ammo topped people’s shopping lists.
Both shops were out of the popular handgun-caliber 9mm shotgun shells and Remington .223 — the cartridge for the popular AR-15 platform — were in short supply.
“I’m going to venture to say probably by the end of (Friday) I’m going to be out of basically all handgun and rifle ammo,” Baldwin said.
It could be awhile before local shops are restocked. Cole told his customers in a note posted on the counter that the distribution warehouses were empty and sales representatives would be prioritizing shipments to their largest customers like big box stores.
Why are people buying guns and ammo? Cole and Baldwin both think the phenomenon is driven by fear.
“You can just see the fear, this is unprecedented the amount of restrictions that the government is doing with this disease,” Cole said. “At least it is in my lifetime.”
“This kind of a situation nobody has ever been in and people right now are just scared of what may happen,” said Baldwin
