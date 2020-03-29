ANDERSON – A building located in downtown Anderson that many local residents may never have visited has become the center for the county’s response to COVID-19.
While other county employees are working from home during an order issued by state and local officials for people to stay home, the employees of the Madison County Health Department are performing important work.
That work includes distributing personal protective equipment, answering questions from concerned citizens, or making a telephone call that someone has tested positive for COVID-19.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said all of the divisions are working as a team to inform the public and distribute needed supplies.
Environmental supervisor Joe Davis expects to be on call around the clock and noted one day last week he took 200 phone calls.
“We’re getting some calls about businesses that are remaining open,” he said.
Tim Thomas, All Hazards Preparation Coordinator, is tasked with distributing personal protective equipment as it’s received.
Sitting in a room at the health department offices, there were just a few scattered boxes of masks.
“Part of this room was full last week,” Thomas said. “We’ve distributed 5,000 masks, mostly to long-term and health care facilities.”
He said a few have been sent to local hospitals, but noted that those facilities are supplied by the state.
“We’re supposed to get two more shipments,” Thomas said as he crossed his fingers. “We don’t know how many will be received.”
Thomas said about 50% of the masks distributed were N95 masks; the remainder have been surgical masks.
“It’s very frustrating when you can’t meet the demand,” he said. “The health care people are very conscientious. They are risking their lives and we don’t have the supplies to keep them safe.”
Thomas said in terms of stockpiling needed supplies, the county was not prepared, but there were some masks from the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.
“This is the quickest I’ve seen the federal and state governments ramp up,” he said. “We were prepared with a plan and personnel, but we need to stockpile more.”
Nursing supervisor Dixie Cummings and the remainder of the nursing staff were calling people that have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re investigating possible patients,” she said. “We’re doing the leg work.”
Cummings said people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked where they went and what they do.
“Once we have a positive lab report, we start the investigation,” she said. “We’re asking about close contact, which is mostly with family members.”
Stephanie Cain works in the Food Division and went to six places last week to do food inspections in Pendleton, but they were closed.
“We’re getting a lot of telephone calls,” she said. “People who work in the factories are concerned about going to work.”
Cain said another concern is the self-checkout positions in grocery stores because they are not being cleaned after each use.
She said there is sanitizer available.
