INDIANAPOLIS — In a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb fired back at recent comments from Attorney General Todd Rokita questioning the validity of the state’s COVID-19 reporting and nearly 14 hours of legislative testimony rife with misinformation.
To Holcomb, the recent vaccine and COVID-19 disinformation at the highest levels of state government “was a real concern” that was “by definition, counterproductive to getting through this (pandemic) safely.”
“I was stunned and somewhat blindsided by the attorney general when he said he didn’t trust any information because, to me, it hit home,” Holcomb said. “It’s quite serious when you accuse or insinuate anyone inflating numbers; in my book, that’s called fraud.
“If there is a shred of evidence, he and others need to take that to the Inspector General of the State of Indiana.”
Last week, Rokita told WSBT 22 in South Bend that he didn’t “believe any numbers anymore” because they had been “politicized.”
He expanded on Twitter on Tuesday, saying he had concerns about COVID deaths and illnesses being “inappropriately categorized… which further creates fear.”
I stand by the concerns of a significant number of Hoosiers and Americans about the politicization of COVID reporting. Also, there are examples from across the country that I hear daily as I travel the state…— Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) December 28, 2021
Rokita’s claim has been repeatedly debunked over the course of the pandemic by the Scientific American, Kaiser Health News, Forbes and USA Today.
In a statement, Rokita said, “A lack of global standardization of the data and non-uniform use of criteria is an industry-wide management issue, not an Inspector General issue. This isn’t about fraud, it’s about inaccurate numbers and political agendas causing doubt.”
Holcomb continued to appeal to Hoosiers spreading disinformation to stop “attempting to fan the flames of confusion” when so many relied on the State Health Department’s information to make daily choices for their own safety.
“That’s exactly what we don’t need at this time,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb’s comments come after a combined 14 hours of legislative testimony rife with misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and pandemic on a bill restricting the use of vaccine mandates.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, blamed the bill, HB 1001, for being part of the “partisan” mechanism to spread disinformation about the vaccines.
“Much of Indiana’s dismal COVID performance is a direct result of Republicans’ politicization of vaccines and persistent opposition to meaningful immunization efforts,” Lanane said in a statement. “There is only one way for Indiana to rise above what has now become chronically low vaccination rates—that is for leaders to make it clear that being vaccinated is now a civic duty of the highest nature and to stop indulging those who continue to keep Indiana from defeating the pandemic.”
Kris Box, the state health commissioner, warned that the virus would only get worse as just over 54% of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates remain stubbornly low even as hospital bed censuses sit at the highest level in the last year and hospitalizations have increased 700% since June.
“We are once against facing a very bleak situation with this pandemic,” Box said. “Our positivity level is once against hovering around 14% after falling to 6% in October.”
While promising treatment options recently gained emergency authorization from the federal government, Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the State Health Department, warned that limited supplies meant many wouldn’t receive the life-saving treatments.
“Even if you meet the criteria, it is not guaranteed that the medication will be available,” Weaver said. “There’s simply not enough medicine to go around right now… vaccination remains our number one defense in preventing illness.”
