ANDERSON – Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino – along with Indiana's 13 other state-regulated casinos – will close for two weeks beginning at 6 a.m. Monday morning in accordance with an order issued Saturday afternoon by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
A statement on the Gaming Commission's website said the decision was "based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health."
Officials at Hoosier Park said Saturday night they were planning to comply with the IGC directive and referred to a statement on the facility's Facebook page in lieu of further comment.
Hoosier Park’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, has appointed a senior management team to meet daily to discuss and implement enhanced measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“There is no issue more important to us than making sure we manage this situation as effectively as possible so guests continue to feel confident visiting us,” an earlier statement from Hoosier Park said. “The health authorities tell us that, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we must wash hands frequently, heighten cleaning practices, avoid contact with sick people, stay away from work when ill and not travel to areas with high infection rates. All our actions are focused in these areas.”
Hoosier Park officials also said staffers are more frequently cleaning “high-touch areas” throughout the facility, including bars, public restrooms, elevators and regularly touched surfaces on the casino floor, including slot machine handles, blackjack tables and other areas.
With the cancellation of major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament, as well as the indefinite suspension of the NBA and Major League Baseball seasons, wagering revenue at The Book, Hoosier Park’s sports betting area, is expected to dip significantly. Officials on Friday said the immediate effects were unclear, but anticipated addressing the issue in more detail later this week.
Two live performances that were scheduled for this weekend – magician Michael Carbonaro and the Flying Toasters – have been postponed.
