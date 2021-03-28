ANDERSON – Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will partner with the Madison County Health Department to provide access to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, April 5.
Since Hoosier Park was a site for drive-thru testing last year, officials say the partnership for vaccinations is a natural one.
“We partnered with them in the past when we did COVID testing,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department. “They have the space, and when we were trying to solidify those dates, they were the first to respond and say, yes, come on over we’ll make it work.”
Vaccinations will be scheduled by appointment only and are open to all eligible Madison County residents.
Appointments will also be available specifically for Hoosier Park employees as the racino continues its efforts to get more Hoosiers of its workforce back on the job.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by the Madison County Health Department, with EMTs onsite while supplies last. The event will be located on the lower level of the racetrack/Terrace area.
