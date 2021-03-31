ANDERSON — Vaccine for Monday's clinic at Harrah's Hoosier Park is arriving later then expected so the hours have been changed to 2 to 8 p.m. for the public portion of the clinic.
The Madison County Health Department has enough vaccine to start the clinic, but doesn't want to risk the possibility of having to stop while waiting for a delivery, said health department administrator Stephenie Grimes.
Moving to a later time will also allow them to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose instead of Moderna, which requires two shots.
"Johnson & Johnson is the preferred vaccine right now so we felt like it would be better to change the hours than it would be to change the vaccine," Grimes said.
An appointment is required and sign-ups will appear soon at ourshot.in.gov.
The Indiana State Department of Health will administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a walk-in clinic Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St. in Anderson.
Vaccine eligibility expanded to Hoosiers age 16 and older on Wednesday, but only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for ages 16 and 17. When scheduling an appointment for a minor, be sure to pick a site using Pfizer.
Indiana's Hoosier Homebound program uses local EMS agencies to vaccinate people who are unable to travel to a vaccination site.
Grimes said many people have signed up for the program and are probably getting frustrated waiting to be contacted, but first the logistics have to be worked out between the department and local fire departments.
"We need those EMS folks," Grimes said. "We need them to help us vaccinate homebound people because we just cannot do it (with) just health department staff or traditional methods of home health care.
"It's just tedious, so be patient with us. We'll get there."
Madison County remained blue on the state's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, and 21,897 county residents are fully vaccinated.
