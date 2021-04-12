INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 699,823 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of noon Monday, 12,746 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from Sunday, according to the state health department. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 9,242,439 tests, including repeat tests for individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Testing sites around the state can be found at coronavirus.in.gov.
As of Monday, 3,403,950 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes first doses and individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines can be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
