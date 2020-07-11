INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 793 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at its facilities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 51,079 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to a release from the ISDH. As of Saturday, nearly 36% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators were available.
In Madison County, a total of four new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total count to 672.
A total of 2,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 558,146 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 550,562 on Friday.
