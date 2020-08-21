ANDERSON — In what is believed to be the first program of its kind in the state, JobSource is providing computers and internet access to local students.
Brianna Price, director of special programs, said JobSource executive director Doug Eckerty had a lot of ideas on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We looked at the pressing issues in Madison and Grant counties,” she said. “We wanted to find the hole in the gap to provide assistance to the local communities.”
JobSource started the Family and Education Gap Assistance Program, which uses a $300,000 grant to buy laptop computers and pay for internet access for one year for students.
Where internet access is not available, the program will provide “hot spots.”
The program is designed to assist 200 students.
“It’s a crazy situation the schools find themselves in,” Price said of the virtual classrooms. “These are tough times for the schools.”
Price said the JobSource staff worked during the summer months to develop a strategy.
She said some students are facing an unstable home environment when it came to the ability to get back into the schools.
“The teachers, social workers and counselors can only do so much,” Price said. “With virtual learning, there is a higher rate of absenteeism.”
JobSource has hired four resource coordinators to work with the local school systems to help identify students that didn’t have a computer and access to the internet.
“There are no costs to the schools,” Price said. “The resource coordinators are working with the schools to identify what is keeping a student from being successful.”
The resource coordinators were recruited from teachers and those with social service experience, she said.
“Students need to have the ability to continue in school,” Price said. “We wanted to keep the students from falling behind.”
The program will also help families that need assistance from other community agencies through a partnership between JobSource and the United Way, Christian Center and local food banks.
Price said the program is open to all the school systems in Madison and Grant counties on a first-come, first-served basis.
As of last week, JobSource has received inquiries from the Anderson Preparatory Academy, Elwood and Madison-Grant.
“My heart breaks for every district,” Price said. “The schools are between a rock and a hard place because of the pandemic.
“We don’t want to replace the teachers,” she said. “We’re not teachers.”
Price said the school systems refer the children that need access to the computers and internet.
“The schools are doing everything possible,” she said. “It’s the school systems that know the students in need.”
Price said the program won’t end once the pandemic restrictions ease.
“The sole purpose is to reach out to families,” she said. “We want to help the children.”
